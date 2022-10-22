deer season.jpg

More than 1 million acres of public hunting land is available to hunters in Georgia, including more than 100 state-operated wildlife management areas.

 Special Photo: Georgia DNR

SOCIAL CIRCLE — The wait is over. The highly anticipated opening day of firearms season for deer hunters is Saturday and continues through Jan. 8.

“We are shaping up for an excellent deer season,” Charlie Killmaster, state deer biologist for the state DNR’s Wildlife Resources Division, said in a news release. “Last season, the buck harvest dipped a little, so hopefully we will have more mature bucks this year.

