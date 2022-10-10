DSC_0647.JPG
 File Photo: Carlton Fletcher

ATLANTA — Georgia’s high-school graduation rate increased to 84.1% in 2022, the highest it’s been since the state began using a federally required method to calculate the rate.

This year’s rate is just a bit higher than last year’s rate of 83.7%

