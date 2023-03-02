...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ TO 10 PM
EST /9 PM CST/ FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50
mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ to 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are
expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for
any length of time are possible. Use extra caution when driving,
especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor
objects.
&&
The state House of Representatives has unanimously passed legislation aimed at helping Georgia begin to prepare for the widespread adoption of electric vehicles by motorists across the state.
House Bill 406 would set the stage for building a network of federally funded EV charging stations along major highway corridors. While utilities are expected to own and operate some of those stations, most likely would open up at convenience stores and other retail locations.
The bill calls for EV owners to pay for the electricity that powers their vehicles by the kilowatt-hour rather than by the amount of time they spend at the charging stations.
Motorists using the EV charging stations would pay an excise tax on the electricity they buy in addition to the current $210 annual fee EV owners pay. The tax revenue from EVs would help offset the gasoline tax revenue the state Department of Transportation stands to lose during the coming years as more motorists switch to electric vehicles.
“Our goal is to ensure Georgia’s roads and bridges are adequately funded,” Rep. Rick Jasperse, R-Jasper, the bill’s chief sponsor and chairman of the House Transportation Committee, said.
The portion of the legislation that would put the Georgia Department of Agriculture in charge of inspecting public EV charging stations would not take effect until the beginning of 2025.
“We’ve got to get an opportunity for the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Revenue to scale up,” Jasperse said.
The bill now moves to the Georgia Senate for consideration.
