Georgia Lieutenant governor speaks at joint meeting of Albany, Dougherty Rotary Clubs

  • Updated
ALBANY — Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan was the guest speaker during a recent joint meeting of the Albany and Dougherty Rotary Clubs.

In addition to remarks by the lieutenant governor, the clubs recognized Lee County High School senior Alex Collins Alex, who coordinated a project to earn his Boy Scouts of America Eagle scout honor. The project was funded by the Albany Rotary Club, and he received help from Commodore Conyers College and Career Academy students to build/restore the YMCA bridge/walkway.

Albany Rotary made a contribution to the 4C Academy at the meeting.

