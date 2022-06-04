TIFTON — Local Autism Spectrum Disorder artists are invited to submit their art for a special exhibit titled “The Art of Autism” at the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture.
The exhibit will be built with art made by local ASD artists of all ages. According to Museum Curator Polly Huff, the project will allow art to positively impact individuals with ASD and those whose lives are intertwined with them.
“It will provide a safe and celebratory space to display art made by autistic artists,” Huff said. “It will also unlock enhanced communication through creative expression, and it will improve imagination and help develop motor skills.
“Additionally, the project aims to build stronger relationships within families with autistic children in the Tifton community.”
Local writer Brenda Sutton Rose is assisting with the exhibit, which will have a written word component as well.
Families interested in participating in this exhibit by submitting a piece of art are encouraged to contact Huff for an entry form. The deadline for submissions is July 29. For more information, interested families can contact community parent liaison Donna Johnston at alan.johnstondjw@gmail.com or Huff at phuff@abac.edu .
“The Art of Autism” opens to the public on Dec. 13 and will remain open through Jan. 13, 2023, at the GMA Gallery. Exhibit hours in December are 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturdays. In January, exhibit hours are 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Huff has recently implemented two quiet spaces for gallery visitors with ASD. She also designed a social story for the GMA Gallery. Social stories are documents which assist visitors with ASD so they have a better understanding of the museum space they are about to visit by providing meaningful information, giving options, setting expectation parameters, and providing flexibility on a visit which can otherwise be stressful.
