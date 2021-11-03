TIFTON — The Georgia Power Foundation recently made a donation to support Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in two areas: student scholarships and the Destination Ag program at ABAC’s Georgia Museum of Agriculture.
“Georgia Power is proud to support ABAC student scholarships and innovative programs such as Destination Ag,” Georgia Power Area Manager Lynn Lovett said. “Education at all levels is very important to the quality of life in all of the communities that our company serves, and being actively involved in supporting these efforts is one way we can invest in the greater good.”
Lovett recently visited the museum to meet some of the ABAC students who are instructors for the pre-kindergarten-through-fifth-grade students participating in the field trips and interactive programs associated with Destination Ag.
GMA Director Garrett Boone said the mission of Destination Ag is to be a dynamic educational program connecting students and teachers through educational activities to the importance of agriculture and natural resources in their daily lives. More than 20,000 area students and teachers are expected to visit Destination Ag during the 2021-22 school year.
“The support from Georgia Power through the years has been greatly influential in engaging elementary students and providing them with the opportunity to develop personal relationships with agriculture and natural resources,” Boone said. “I appreciate Georgia Power’s dedication and devotion to Georgia’s youth and ABAC’s Georgia Museum of Agriculture.”
