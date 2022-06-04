JEKYLL ISLAND -- The staff of The Albany Herald received nine awards that were announced at the Georgia Press Association's 2022 Better Newspaper Contest here on Friday at the Jekyll Island Club Hotel during the group's 135th annual convention.
Staff Writer Alan Mauldin won a first-place award for Business Writing, and the Herald staff received five second-place and three third-place awards in GPA's second-largest newspaper category. Among staff members who were honored for their contributions were Mauldin, Tara Fletcher, Tom Seegmueller and Carlton Fletcher.
"We are honored to be recognized for our work during 2021, most of which occurred during the height of the COVID pandemic," Carlton Fletcher, the Herald's editor, said. "Even with a smaller staff, these results show that a community newspaper like ours can still produce quality work."
The Augusta Press won the Freedom of Information Award, which is given to the newspaper that did the most during 2021 to uphold the principles of the First Amendment and to protect the public’s right to know. The online newspaper and podcast, whose editor is Debbie Van Tuyll, began publishing on Jan. 11, 2021.
Zoe Nicholson of the Savannah Morning News was honored as the winner of GPA’s Emerging Journalist Award. The award goes to a journalist younger than 30 who has less than five years of experience writing professionally for a newspaper in the state, demonstrates excellence, and maintains high standards of quality and ethics.
The Photo of the Year was taken by Ethan Reddish of The Post-Searchlight in Bainbridge. It documents the arrival of Bo, a 34-year-old male elephant, at Elephant Refuge North America in Attapulgus.
The Herald claimed second-place awards for its Local News Coverage; an Online News Project for a series of photo galleries initiated by Tara and Carlton Fletcher documenting life in small southwest Georgia communities; a photo gallery taken by Seegmueller; for the newspaper's Editorial Page, and for its Sports Section.
Third-place honors were awarded for a Lifestyles section featuring a series of articles by Carlton Fletcher on local guitarist Phil Facchini; a Feature Photograph taken by Tara Fletcher, and the newspaper's Page 1 on given dates.
Winners in the GPA Better Newspaper Contest were honored for their outstanding achievements in newspaper journalism. Entries were judged in seven divisions based on circulation. The daily divisions are Division A (circulation of 8,000 or more) and Division B (circulation of 7,999 or less). The weekly divisions are Division C (circulation of 6,000 to 15,000), Division D (circulation of 3,000 to 5,999), Division E (weeklies with circulation of less than 3,000) and Division F (all weekly newspapers with more than 15,000 in circulation and all associate media members of GPA).
This year’s judging was done by members of the Louisiana Press Association.
