TIFTON — Among the more than 100 projects awarded American Rescue Plan funding by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp last week were three projects coordinated by Georgia’s Rural Center and totaling more than $1.1 million. The projects are located in Parrott, Tifton and Warthen.
“We are pleased and grateful to have received funding for these projects that will positively impact quality of life for people in these rural communities,” interim Director David Bridges said. “We thank not only Gov. Kemp and those who assisted him in selecting projects for funding, but also those individuals from across the state who helped the Rural Center team craft the proposals we submitted.”
All projects chosen to receive ARP funding will address challenges related to drinking water and wastewater systems throughout Georgia.
Funds awarded will allow the city of Parrott in rural Terrell County to replace an outdated well pump and provide auxiliary power to the new pump, thus ensuring a safe water supply for residents, visitors and businesses for the next 30 years. Both Rep. Gerald Greene and Sen. Freddie Powell Simms were instrumental in crafting this successful project proposal.
Similarly, in Tifton, ARP funding will be applied to the complete overhaul of the campus water system of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, including the construction of a new well and water tower. State Reps. Penny Houston, Sam Watson and Clay Pirkle, along with Sen. Carden Summers, contributed to the ABAC request.
Finally, in Warthen, a small, unincorporated community in Washington County, ARP funding will provide for the construction of a second water well needed to ensure a safe, continuous water supply both to residences and to the local volunteer fire department. Rep. Mack Jackson, Sen. David Lucas and Ed Jordan of the Warthen Water Association assisted the Rural Center team in crafting the proposal that led to this grant award.
“Putting together these project proposals and funding requests, as well as a dozen other much-needed projects that we hope will be considered at a later time, required our staff team to work together with state and local leaders over the span of an entire year,” Bridges said. “The collaboration that occurred is an indication of the work of Georgia’s Rural Center and its role in supporting rural communities.”
For more information on these projects, contact Bridges or Rural Center Associate Director Scott Blount at (229) 391-4847. Learn more about the Rural Center’s other ongoing efforts to reinvigorate rural Georgia at www.ruralga.org.
