ATLANTA — Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is raising awareness against fake charitable organizations during International Charity Fraud Awareness Week. State and federal agencies across the globe are coming together to recognize issues surrounding charity fraud, online scams, and share best practices that entities charged with the enforcement of charities laws experience while serving the public.
Activities throughout the week will be coordinated by a Fraud Advisory Panel engaging more than 40 charities, regulators, law enforcement agencies, and not-for-profit organizations to share best practices in tackling cybercrime and fraud.
“Charitable organizations in Georgia do amazing work serving the public,” Raffensperger said in a news release. “Unfortunately, unscrupulous entities take advantage of the trust Georgians have in these organizations. The efforts led by our Charities Division help Georgians look out for fraudulent organizations and help us identify those early on.”
The Charities Division of the Secretary of State’s office will be promoting tips and best practices throughout the week and encourages Georgians to contact division staff if they receive suspicious charitable solicitations. To report suspicious activity, call (470) 312-2640 or email charities@sos.ga.gov.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.