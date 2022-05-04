ATLANTA — Georgia saw record turnout and no lines on the first day of early voting for the 2022 primary election, according to a news release from the secretary of state’s office.
Overall, 27,298 Georgians cast their ballots early, in-person, three times the number that turned out to vote on the first day of the 2018 primary election and almost double the number for the June 2020 primary.
“Record turnout on the first day of early voting is a testament to an elections system that ensures top-level security and ease of access,” ecretary of State Brad Raffensperger said. “Georgia voters statewide experienced short or nonexistent lines and a smooth voting process. It remains easy to vote and hard to cheat in Georgia, further disproving the false narrative about the Election Integrity Act of 2021.”
For Georgia’s June 2020 primary election, 14,950 individuals cast ballots in-person on the first day of early voting. For the 2018 primary, only 9,266 Georgians cast ballots on the first day of early, in-person voting.
An additional 2,719 absentee ballots have been returned statewide as well.
In March 2021, the Georgia legislature passed the Election Integrity Act of 2021, which expanded the number of early voting days to 17, including two mandatory Saturdays of voting and codifying optional Sunday voting into law. The legislation also included provisions requiring photo ID for absentee ballots, added regulations to absentee ballot drop boxes and cut down on long lines.
New providions in Georgia voting law and the claims of fraud in the 2020 election were topics discussed on Wednesday during a voter rights panel discussion hosted by the Dougherty County Bar Association. The panel included local and state election officials and a Florida State University law… Click for more.
