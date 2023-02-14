gsw students.jpg

 Special Photo: GSW

AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University has a new career planning platform for students, Steppingblocks, that provides additional career counseling services and connects them to information about graduates and alumni in the field they are interested in.

The University System of Georgia provided Steppingblocks to its 26 public colleges and universities to help students with specific job services and career guidance, including potential degrees to pursue, job opportunities and salary ranges based on a student’s interests.

