AMERICUS — Georgia Southwestern State University’s fall 2019 enrollment increased by 1.5 percent from fall 2018, according to figures realesed by the University System of Georgia Wednesday. Georgia Southwestern’s total enrollment now stands at 2,950 students. This number includes both undergraduate and graduate students.
“We are very pleased to report an increase in enrollment at Georgia Southwestern for the fall of 2019,” GSW President Neal Weaver said in a news release. “The entire campus is focused on student success and growing the impact of the university by attracting and graduating more students who will impact the regional economy through their career choices.”
Georgia Southwestern was one of only two USG schools in south Georgia that experienced any sort of gain. Overall, Georgia “state universities” saw a decrease in enrollment at an average of 1.2 percent.
Much of GSW’s success this fall can be attributed to new campuswide programs and initiatives implemented in the last year. The Southwestern Promise scholarship program and the expanded Guaranteed Acceptance Program for high school students pursuing nursing have both made students in southwest Georgia more aware of the opportunities available at GSW.
The university has also placed focus on developing student leaders through the four-year President Jimmy Carter Leadership Program and the campuswide adoption of the CliftonStrengths for Students leadership assessment. An intentional effort to support student success through initiatives such as the First-Year Experience program has also increased retention over the last year
The report released by Chancellor Steve Wrigley details enrollment at all 26 USG institutions by class standing (freshmen, sophomore, etc.), race/ethnicity and whether students are in-state or out-of-state. The USG grew by 1.5 percent (4,795 students) from fall 2018 to fall 2019, now totaling 333,507 students.
“Our overall purpose is to raise attainment levels for communities across Georgia, and the students at our 26 institutions are a critical part of that effort,” Wrigley said. “More of them than ever are enrolled on our campuses, and we have also seen a substantial rise in the number of students awarded degrees annually. Getting more Georgians through college to a degree improves not only their quality of life, but also Georgia’s economic competitiveness.”