AMERICUS — Georgia Southwestern State University hosted the inaugural Gold Force Gala recently in the GSW Storm Dome with more than 230 guests raising money for student scholarships as part of the ongoing Propel campaign.
The sold-out event began with a cocktail reception and silent auction followed by dinner and the Alumni Awards ceremony then live music by the Main Stream Band to close out the evening.
“In our first-ever Gold Force Gala, the university wanted the community of GSW alumni and friends to know how much their accomplishments and service mean to us,” Stephen Snyder, executive director of the GSW Foundation and AVP of Advancement, said. “We also wanted to highlight the importance of giving back and how impactful scholarship dollars can be to our students. I believe we accomplished all of that. It was a wonderful, beautiful night, and I am so appreciative to everyone who was involved with the planning of the event. I am looking forward to next year.”
The 2022 Outstanding Alumni awardees were honored for their professional and personal achievements as well as their contributions to the University:
-- Leon Holloway (’73) of Americus: Aeolian Award;
-- Barry Blount (’78) of Americus: Canes Community Champion;
-- Amy Benton, ’90 of Senoia: Leewynn Finklea Award;
-- Hugh Yaughn (’72) of Statesboro: Visionary Award;
-- Qaijuan Willis (’15) of Americus: Young Alumni of the Year;
-- The Terrell and (late) Janie Turner (’74) family: Family Legacy Award;
-- Brennon Sewell (’74) of Cordele: Athletics Hall of Fame inductee.
The occasion brought in guests from the Americus community and across the world to celebrate these individuals. Former GSW tennis players traveled from Michigan, Louisiana, California, Spain, Brazil and Canada to accept Coach Brennon Sewell’s award. Sewell was unable to attend.
“It’s always special when we can gather together for an event such as this and celebrate our alumni that make a difference as role models and servant leaders,” Alumni Engagement Specialist Angela Smith said. “I loved seeing everyone dressed up and spending time in fellowship with one another. The entire event was magical and an evening that won’t soon be forgotten. I am so grateful for those that gave of their time, energy and talents to make it happen.”
