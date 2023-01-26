gsw.jpg

Georgia Southwestern State University hosted the inaugural Gold Force Gala recently in the GSW Storm Dome with more than 230 guests raising money for student scholarships as part of the ongoing Propel campaign.

 Special Photo: GSW

AMERICUS — Georgia Southwestern State University hosted the inaugural Gold Force Gala recently in the GSW Storm Dome with more than 230 guests raising money for student scholarships as part of the ongoing Propel campaign.

The sold-out event began with a cocktail reception and silent auction followed by dinner and the Alumni Awards ceremony then live music by the Main Stream Band to close out the evening. 

Tags