The "Safe Schools Act" passed on a 148-20 vote.

ATLANTA — The state House of Representatives has handily passed a bill aimed at bolstering school safety in Georgia.

The “Safe Schools Act,” which has the support of Gov. Brian Kemp, passed on a 148-20 vote.

