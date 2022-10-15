SAVANNAH – Georgia Tech Savannah will host the next event in its Learners & Leaders series – Highlights of K12 STEAM/STEM Education in Rural Georgia – from 8-9 a.m. on Thursday.
This free, virtual seminar will present an expert panel from rural parts of Georgia whose members will discuss what STEM/STEAM looks like for them and share some best practices. This includes sharing insights on the challenges and successes related to bringing STEM/STEAM into their schools and districts.
The lineup of expert panelists includes:
-- Chris Anderson, Principal, Liberty County Schools
-- Katie Chastain, Workforce Development Consultant
-- Samantha Keyfauver – Instructional Coach, Evans County Schools
-- Alana Simmons – Project Director, GEAR Up Dougherty
"This is all about celebrating STEM/STEAM in every corner of Georgia," Tim Cone, Georgia Tech's CEISMC program director, said in a news release. "These individuals and the communities they serve face unique regional challenges that have resulted in showcase-worthy approaches to high quality STEM/STEAM education.
“As a statewide organization, we are fortunate to work with them to bring their insight to others in Georgia looking to implement similar programming through this panel discussion.”
Georgia Tech-Savannah’s Learners & Leaders Breakfast Series provides established and emerging leaders the opportunity to gain knowledge on current, relevant and interesting topics to the business community.