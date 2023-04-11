SOCIAL CIRCLE – Anglers looking for a new challenge this year, may want to triple up their catch and aim for a Georgia Trout Slam. Catch all three species of trout found in Georgia (rainbow, brown, brook) within a calendar year, and the challenge is conquered.

The Georgia Trout Slam recognizes anglers with the knowledge and skill to catch different species of trout in the state, while also stimulating interest in the conservation and management of trout and their habitats, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.

