SOCIAL CIRCLE – Anglers looking for a new challenge this year, may want to triple up their catch and aim for a Georgia Trout Slam. Catch all three species of trout found in Georgia (rainbow, brown, brook) within a calendar year, and the challenge is conquered.
The Georgia Trout Slam recognizes anglers with the knowledge and skill to catch different species of trout in the state, while also stimulating interest in the conservation and management of trout and their habitats, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.
To qualify for the Georgia Trout Slam, fish must be caught within a calendar year, must be legally caught on waters where the person has permission to fish, and anglers must provide some basic information about themselves and their catch (such as county where caught). Anglers also must be able to submit a photo of themselves with the fish and one clear side photo of the fish.
Anglers can review complete rules and submit their information and photos for verification for the Georgia Trout Slam at GeorgiaWildlife.com/trout-slam.
Successful Trout Slammers will receive an official “Georgia Trout Slam” decal, and the names of all successful anglers will go into a drawing for an annual grand prize.