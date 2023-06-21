benefits.jpeg

The Department of Community Health and Department of Human Services say they will check about 2.7 million Georgians during redetermination. Some experts estimate 20% of Georgia Medicaid members could lose coverage.

 Special Illustration

ATLANTA -- The COVID-19 pandemic played a difficult role in everyone’s lives. Health care also had to change. This included doctor visits, health procedures, staffing and technology, and Medicaid processes.

During the pandemic, Congress passed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. This legislation allowed people with Medicaid to have coverage during the federal public health emergency. This act paused redetermination, the eligibility steps for Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids. The government passed a bill in 2022 to re-start redetermination steps this year.

Jason Bearden serves as the president of CareSource Georgia.

0
0
0
0
0