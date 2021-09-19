...Localized Flash Flooding will be Possible through Tonight...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for portions of southeast Alabama, Florida,
and Georgia, including the following areas, in southeast
Alabama, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, and Houston. In Florida,
Calhoun, Central Walton, Coastal Bay, Coastal Dixie, Coastal
Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor,
Coastal Wakulla, Gadsden, Holmes, Inland Bay, Inland Dixie,
Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor,
Inland Wakulla, Jackson, Lafayette, Leon, Liberty, Madison,
North Walton, South Walton, and Washington. In Georgia, Baker,
Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Decatur, Dougherty, Early,
Grady, Lee, Miller, Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph, Seminole,
Terrell, Thomas, and Worth.
* Through Monday morning
* Heavy rain is possible this afternoon and evening across much of
the county warning area. Widespread 2-3 inches of rain will be
possible with isolated amounts up to 4-6 inches. With the ground
remaining saturated from previous events and the threat for slow
moving rain and thunderstorms, localized flash flooding will be
possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead
to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
1 of 2
Outdoors adventurers in Georgia can plan to attend and participate in a number of free scheduled National Hunting and Fishing Day events Saturday.
SOCIAL CIRCLE – National Hunting and Fishing Day is held every year on the fourth Saturday of September. This year, on Saturday, outdoors adventurers can plan to attend and participate at any of the free scheduled events, encouraged by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.
“National Hunting and Fishing Day events are a great way to introduce youths and newcomers to outdoor activities, while also helping them learn about the important role that hunting and fishing plays in conservation,” WRD Director Ted Will said. “These events are family-oriented and fun and remind us of what great outdoor natural resources we have in our beautiful state.”
The U.S. Congress and President Nixon established this day in 1973 to recognize generations of hunters and anglers for the time and money they donate to wildlife conservation programs.
Events offered in Georgia include kids’ fishing events and an Outdoor Adventure Day (at Paradise Public Fishing Area in Berrien County). These events are spread out across the whole state – meaning that one is probably near all interested participants.
In addition to these events, a free fishing day is offered to all Georgia residents. On National Hunting and Fishing Day, residents do not need a fishing license or a trout license to fish on any public waters in the state including lakes, streams, ponds and public fishing areas.
Using data from the USDA, Stacker identified reservoirs throughout the West which reached well below their typical capacity due to drought, and found out which crops are grown in each of the counties experiencing greater water stress. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.