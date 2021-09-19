SOCIAL CIRCLE – National Hunting and Fishing Day is held every year on the fourth Saturday of September. This year, on Saturday, outdoors adventurers can plan to attend and participate at any of the free scheduled events, encouraged by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.

“National Hunting and Fishing Day events are a great way to introduce youths and newcomers to outdoor activities, while also helping them learn about the important role that hunting and fishing plays in conservation,” WRD Director Ted Will said. “These events are family-oriented and fun and remind us of what great outdoor natural resources we have in our beautiful state.”

The U.S. Congress and President Nixon established this day in 1973 to recognize generations of hunters and anglers for the time and money they donate to wildlife conservation programs.

Events offered in Georgia include kids’ fishing events and an Outdoor Adventure Day (at Paradise Public Fishing Area in Berrien County). These events are spread out across the whole state – meaning that one is probably near all interested participants.

In addition to these events, a free fishing day is offered to all Georgia residents. On National Hunting and Fishing Day, residents do not need a fishing license or a trout license to fish on any public waters in the state including lakes, streams, ponds and public fishing areas.

For more information on NHF Day in Georgia, including a complete listing and description of all events in the state, visit http://georgiawildlife.com/get-involved/nhfday.

Recommended for you

+21
Crops affected by western droughts

Crops affected by western droughts

Using data from the USDA, Stacker identified reservoirs throughout the West which reached well below their typical capacity due to drought, and found out which crops are grown in each of the counties experiencing greater water stress. Click for more.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos