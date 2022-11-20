dca.jpg

ATLANTA -- The Georgia Department of Community Affairs recently announced that it will award $27,980,800 in 9% Housing Tax Credits to construct or preserve 28 affordable rental housing developments, including two in Albany. Once completed, the properties will provide below-market rents to families, seniors, and persons requiring supportive housing.

The two Albany developments include $1,149,909 for Pointe River, a family project, and West Pointe Senior, a $1,069,661 Housing for Older Persons project.

