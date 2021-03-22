My colleagues and I resumed our legislative business on March 15, the 10th week of the 2021 legislative session. More Senate bills made their way out of their assigned House committees and were voted on in the House Chamber. Legislative Day 40 is quickly approaching, but there is still much more work to be done before we adjourn on March 31.
On March 16, Chief Justice Harold Melton delivered his third and final State of the Judiciary address, which is an opportunity for the legislature to receive an update on what Georgia’s courts have accomplished during the previous year and what lies ahead. During his speech, he also announced that the Supreme Court unanimously voted to name Presiding Justice David Nahmias, who also joined us for the address, as the next chief justice.
Throughout the pandemic and the statewide Judiciary Emergency, the courts have remained open to address essential functions and critical cases, such as domestic abuse restraining orders, criminal bond hearings, mental health commitment hearings and cases where an immediate liberty or safety concern was present. As a result of the pandemic, criminal and civil jury trials have been suspended for most of the last year due to the number of people involved and the length of such trials. Due to the backlog of cases, the state’s statutory speedy trial deadline has been temporarily suspended under the Statewide Judiciary Emergency.
To that end, my colleagues and I passed Senate Bill 163 this week to provide a solution to the court’s handling of backlogged cases. When the Statewide Judiciary Emergency eventually ends, SB 163 would allow chief judges of Georgia’s Superior Court judicial circuits or State Courts to continue to suspend statutory speedy trial deadlines until the deadlines could be reasonably met. The bill includes a sunset date of June 20, 2023, to specifically target this backlog, but the chief justice of the Supreme Court would also have the ability to reinstate the speedy trial requirements at his or her discretion before this sunset date. This bill is a top priority to the Judicial Council and Georgia’s Superior and State courts this session.
The House overwhelmingly passed Senate Bill 88, which offers several innovative solutions meant to strengthen the teacher pipeline for Georgia schools. This legislation would revise the state’s tiered evaluation system for teachers to allow schools to focus their observational resources toward teachers who need more support in the classroom. SB 88 would also require the Georgia Professional Standards Commission to create innovative programs to promote teacher education programs at Georgia’s historically black colleges and universities.
Finally, this legislation would direct the PSC to provide aspiring teachers with increased coursework in differentiated instruction and reading fundamentals, which would better prepare new teachers before they enter the classroom. This Senate measure would ensure that Georgia is recruiting and retaining the brightest educators for our students and work to steer Georgia schools in the best direction.
After this busy week, we have only five legislative days remaining this session. We’ll return next week to vote on more Senate bills on the House floor, as well as give final approval to House bills that were amended by the Senate. Even with the end of session in sight, I hope to continue to hear what you think about legislative matters that impact our community and our state. You may reach me directly at (404) 656-9210, or by email at Gerald.Greene@house.ga.gov.
As always, thank you for allowing me to serve as your state representative for House District 151.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.