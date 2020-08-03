I am devastated that our hospital, the Southwest Georgia Regional Medical Center, has announced it will be closing in October. This closure is a tragedy for our community, and I share in your feelings of anger, fear and uncertainty for what the future may hold. The members of the Randolph County Hospital Authority did everything within their power to keep the hospital open and operational, and I want to thank each member for their dedication in providing access to quality health care to us all. I am working in conjunction with the hospital authority to ensure that quality, affordable health care continues to be provided to the people of Randolph County.
This closure is a sad reality that rural communities like ours are facing all across the state. Rural Georgia’s population is decreasing rapidly, negatively affecting our access to health care, opportunities for education, and work force development. Access to broadband dramatically improves outcomes in health care, education, and work force development. Robust broadband infrastructure is vital for economic growth and success for rural Georgia and for attracting new residents to our communities. My commitment to increasing opportunities for all southwest Georgians led to my strong support for House Bill 244, which created a path for rural broadband development and increases access to internet services in our community. I look forward to seeing access to broadband increase all over our state.
As your representative in Atlanta, I have fought tirelessly for you and the safety and well-being of your family. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, it became clear that we must make the health of our community and region a top priority now, more than ever. Southwest Georgia has done a fantastic job responding to our initial outbreak of COVID-19 and has controlled the further spread of the virus in our community. I am proud that I secured vital COVID-19 relief funds for our community so that our front line health care workers could continue to do their jobs and keep us all safe.
I have also championed measures that will broaden access to affordable quality health care. Just this year, we passed legislation that drives down the cost of your prescription drug prices and holds medical providers accountable for surprise bills they issue to Georgia patients.
I am working every day for the people of House District 151 to ensure that everyone in our community has the opportunity to thrive. I know that we are all feeling an enormous amount of uncertainty, fear and anger due to our current circumstances, but I vow to continue to work for solutions to the issues that matter most to you.
