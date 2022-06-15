...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT /11 AM CDT/ TO 8 PM EDT
/7 PM CDT/ THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 112.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and Big Bend and Panhandle Florida.
* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/
this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from noon EDT /11
AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Georgia recently lost one of our oldest first ladies, Betty Foy Sanders.
Mrs. Sanders grew up in and around Statesboro, attending Georgia Southern College and the University of Georgia, and she is remembered today at Georgia Southern University through its Betty Foy Sanders Department of Art.
Mrs. Sanders saw a lot of changes for the better in Georgia over her long life.
When her husband, Carl Sanders, became Georgia’s governor in 1963, state-sanctioned segregation was in place. Gov. Sanders, with Betty by his side, led our state during a tumultuous time when court decisions and legal changes continued to dismantle segregationist “Jim Crow” laws.
These efforts would continue for years to come. For many of Georgia’s past leaders, the Georgia of today would be scarcely recognizable with international businesses providing jobs for thousands across the state and legal immigrants to our state from around the country and around the world seeking to take advantage of the opportunities Georgia provides.
The state’s population has more than doubled since Carl Sanders was governor — a reflection of the opportunities so many have sought and found here.
Georgia has grown and changed significantly since Betty Foy Sanders was first lady. Georgia is the best place in the country in which to do business, and the General Assembly has continued to encourage job growth and opportunity in Georgia through tax cuts, a predictable regulatory environment, and great training for Georgians itching for career advancement.
And with the announcement of recent projects across our state, including in Statesboro, Savannah, Effingham County, Hart County, Bryan County and LaGrange, it is clear that the legislature wants opportunity for all Georgians — not just those in Atlanta.
I will continue to support legislative efforts to assist our state, providing growth opportunities while ensuring that no Georgians are left behind in our 21st-century world.
As always, do not hesitate to call (404 656-9210) or email me @Gerald.greene@house.ga.gov if I can be of service.
Gerald Greene represents state House District 154 in the Georgia General Assembly, where he serves as the chairman of State Properties Committee.
