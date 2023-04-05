The Georgia General Assembly returned to the State Capitol for the final two days of the 2023 legislative session last week, and on March 29, the session came to an end as the House and Senate completed Legislative Day 40. During these two eventful days, my colleagues and I worked late into the night to vote on legislation that will impact communities across our state.

Before we adjourned, the state legislature approved a Conference Committee Report for House Bill 19, or the Fiscal Year 2024 budget, fulfilling our one constitutional obligation of the session. Effective July 1, this final version of the FY 2024 budget is set at a revenue estimate of $32.4 billion, which is $2.2 billion, or 7.4%, more than the Fiscal Year 2023 budget.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags