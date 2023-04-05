The Georgia General Assembly returned to the State Capitol for the final two days of the 2023 legislative session last week, and on March 29, the session came to an end as the House and Senate completed Legislative Day 40. During these two eventful days, my colleagues and I worked late into the night to vote on legislation that will impact communities across our state.
Before we adjourned, the state legislature approved a Conference Committee Report for House Bill 19, or the Fiscal Year 2024 budget, fulfilling our one constitutional obligation of the session. Effective July 1, this final version of the FY 2024 budget is set at a revenue estimate of $32.4 billion, which is $2.2 billion, or 7.4%, more than the Fiscal Year 2023 budget.
More than 50% of this state budget is dedicated toward funding our state’s K-12 and higher education systems and includes $13.1 billion to fully fund the Quality Basic Education program and an additional $50.2 million in lottery funds to bring the HOPE factor rate for scholarships and grants up to 100% of last year’s tuition costs.
I am also excited to announce that certified teachers and school employees would experience a $2,000 increase to the state base salary schedule through this budget. To ensure the House’s public safety priorities are reflected in this budget, the conference committee report includes $23.5 million for a total compensation increase of $4,000 for more than 3,900 law enforcement officers across 12 state agencies. Front-line state officers would receive an additional $2,000 salary adjustment in certain departments.
On Legislative Day 40, we passed legislation to help dedicate state resources toward making sure that the state’s criminal case information is accurate, up-to-date and easily accessible to the appropriate parties.
Before the session ended, the House adopted several measures to create new study committees that will certainly keep us busy until the 2024 legislative session. House Resolution 488 will reauthorize the House Rural Development Council for the next two years. We also approved Senate Resolution 175 to create two study committees during this interim period, including the Joint Study Committee on Dual Enrollment for Highly Skilled Talent at Younger Ages.
The House also adopted House Resolution 603 to create the House Study Committee on Certificate of Need Modernization, which will address how our 40-year-old CON laws can be improved to meet today’s health care needs.
My colleagues and I also gave final passage to a flurry of House bills on Legislative Day 40, and I would like to make you aware of just a few of these bills that are on their way to the governor’s desk.
— House Bill 88, or the Coleman-Baker Act, would require law enforcement agencies to conduct a thorough review of an original cold case murder investigation dating back to 1970 upon written request to determine if a new investigation could produce new leads or identify a likely perpetrator.
— House Bill 120 would update the list of individuals with a suspended, revoked or canceled license who are eligible to apply for a limited driving permit by including individuals convicted of driving under the influence of a controlled substance or marijuana and those in non-compliance with a child support order.
— House Bill 163 would establish a student loan repayment program for full-time medical examiners employed with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Division of Forensic Sciences.
— House Bill 188, or Mariam’s Law, would implement several changes related to sexual offenses in Georgia.
— House Bill 414 would create the Veterans Mental Health Services Program, a grant program that would fund behavioral health services to service members, veterans or family members through nonprofit community behavioral health programs.
— House Bill 538, or the Georgia Early Literacy Act, would require school systems to teach high-quality literacy instructional materials approved by the State Board of Education in grades kindergarten through third grade based on the science of reading.
— The General Assembly also adopted a Conference Committee Report on House Bill 189 to provide a 10% weight variance for trucks when hauling agricultural or farm products within a 250-mile radius of the farm or point of origin outside of the 13-county metro Atlanta region.
Over the next 40 days, Gov. Kemp will sign or veto measures that received final passage by the House and Senate this session. Any bill the governor signs will become law, and any legislation not signed or vetoed within this 40-day period also will automatically become law.
I am excited to spend the remainder of the year back home in House District 154 now that the session is behind us. Please feel free to reach out to me any time at my Capitol office at (404) 656-9210, or by email at Gerald.greene@house.ga.gov.
As always, thank you for allowing me to serve as your representative.
