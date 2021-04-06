My colleagues and I returned to Capitol Hill on March 29 for the final two days of the 2021 legislative session. On Sine Die, the Georgia House of Representatives worked diligently until shortly after midnight to ensure that significant legislation had every chance to be considered this year.
During Legislative Day 39, we unanimously passed Senate Bill 117 to close a loophole in Georgia law by creating a new crime for certain individuals who engage in sexually explicit conduct with minors. SB 117 would ensure that these sexual predators receive adequate punishment for their crimes.
The House also gave final passage to Senate Bill 105 to reform the probation system in Georgia and streamline the process for those who seek to terminate their probation sentences early as a result of good behavior. Under this bill, offenders may petition to end their probation early if they have fulfilled the state’s required behavioral incentives, including paying all restitution owed, not having probation revoked in the past two years and not being arrested for anything other than a non-serious traffic offense. This bill would also require a behavioral incentive date for all sentencing orders for certain first-time felony offenders, or a three-year behavioral incentive date would automatically be assigned to these offenders. By streamlining this early termination process through this bipartisan bill, our state could incentivize and allow more offenders to move forward in their lives.
My colleagues and I also passed legislation to extend educational opportunities to vulnerable students in our state. Senate Bill 107 would allow homeless or foster students to qualify for in-state tuition at University System of Georgia institutions for 10 years or until the student achieves a bachelor’s degree, as well as at Technical College System of Georgia institutions for 10 years or until the student achieves a diploma, certificate or bachelor’s degree. The bill also outlines that state-funded foster care assistance would not be considered as income in order to determine financial aid, and this bill would waive tuition and fees, such as mandatory rooming and board fees, for qualifying foster and adopted students who attend TCSG schools.
We passed Senate Bill 85, the “Max Gruver Act,” to expand how schools and state law address hazing among Georgia students. Under current Georgia law, it is illegal for anyone to haze a student in connection with gaining acceptance to a membership, office or other status in a school organization, and the penalty for this crime is a high and aggravated misdemeanor. However, this bill would expand Georgia’s hazing laws to include coercing a student through the use of social or physical pressure to consume any food, liquid, alcohol, drug or other substance that would cause the student to vomit, become intoxicated or unconscious.
This bill would also apply these laws to more student organizations, such as associations, corporations, orders or athletic teams that have students or alumni as its principal members, as well as include prospectively enrolled students. SB 85 also require certain colleges to establish policies to report and disclose hazing incidents among students and student organizations. This legislation is named after Max Gruver, a college student from Roswell who died as a result of a hazing incident involving alcohol while he attended college out of state.
Before adjourning, the House fulfilled its only constitutional obligation by adopting the conference committee report on House Bill 81, the state’s Fiscal Year 2022 budget. This budget for the next fiscal year begins July 1 and is set by a revenue estimate of $27.2 billion, which is an increase of $1.34 billion, or 5.2 percent, over the original Fiscal Year 2021 budget that was passed last June. The state’s fiscal position has exceeded expectations since last year, and as a result, we were able to allocate approximately 90 percent of the new revenue for the FY 2022 budget to Georgia’s education and health and human services agencies.
The House also voted to give final approval to several other important bills, including House Bill 146, which would extend paid parental leave to many of our valuable state employees. HB 146 would provide up to 120 hours, or three weeks, of paid parental leave annually to eligible full-time state employees and local board of education employees for qualifying life events, such as after the birth of their child and after an adoptive or foster child is first placed in their home.
House Bill 479, which would repeal Georgia’s antiquated citizen’s arrest law, also received final passage. In addition to repealing citizen’s arrest, HB 479 would clarify certain instances in which law enforcement officers may make arrests outside of their jurisdiction, as well as authorize retail stores, food service establishments and certain licensed private security professionals to detain someone if they reasonably believe an individual is committing a crime.
House Bill 154 also received final approval and would reform several of Georgia’s adoption and foster care laws, including lowering the age at which a person is allowed to petition for adoption from 25 to 21 years old.
Now that the 2021 legislative session has come to an end, Gov. Kemp will begin reviewing all legislation that received final passage in the House and Senate. The governor can sign or veto legislation over the next 40 days, and any legislation that has not been signed or vetoed will automatically become law. With this session behind us, I will be spending more time in our district, where I look forward to continuing to serve you and your family. Please do not hesitate to contact me if you have any questions regarding bills that passed this session or suggestions for future legislation.
You can reach me throughout the year at my Capitol office at (404) 656-9210, or by email at Gerald.greene@house.ga.gov. Also, since I will be spending more time in our district now, feel free to contact me locally at (229) 732-2750.
As always, thank you for allowing me to serve as your representative for House District 151. Also, a big thank you to the newspaper editors for allowing me to share “Under the Gold Dome” in your newspapers to keep my constituents informed weekly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.