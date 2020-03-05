The House reconvened for the start of the seventh week of the 2020 legislative session, and my colleagues and I met on the House floor all five days to vote on important legislation. We also convened with the Senate for a joint session to hear Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold D. Melton deliver the annual State of the Judiciary address.
By the end of this eventful week, we reached Legislative Day 21 and passed the halfway point of the legislative session.
At the beginning of the week, the House overwhelmingly passed a bipartisan bill to further improve the quality of Georgia’s freight rail infrastructure, which spans several hundred miles across the state. At the recommendation of the Georgia Commission on Freight and Logistics, House Bill 820 would establish the Georgia Freight Railroad Program within the Department of Transportation. This innovative program would enhance the state’s investment in our freight rail system by delegating projects to three subprograms that specialize in different aspects of improving freight rail across the state: rail enhancement, rail preservation and rail industrial.
The House also passed vital legislation to reform senior care in Georgia to better protect elderly individuals living in personal care homes and assisted living facilities in our state. House Bill 987 would update Georgia’s laws to enhance senior care in personal care homes with 25 beds or more and in assisted living facilities. Under HB 987, direct care staff would be required to have initial and annual training and facilities would have to maintain one direct care staff person for every 15 residents during waking hours and one for every 20 residents during non-waking hours.
The House also unanimously passed legislation this week to increase access to dental care in our state. House Bill 521 would allow non-Georgia licensed dentists and dental hygienists who are licensed and are in good standing in other states to provide dental treatment and services to low-income Georgians on a volunteer basis. Accessing affordable dentistry services is often one of the most difficult health care challenges that some low-income Georgians face, but HB 521 would provide an avenue for our citizens to access quality dental care free of charge.
The House unanimously passed another bipartisan measure this week in honor of Georgia’s veterans. Under House Bill 819, Georgia residents who are U.S. citizens and veterans of the armed forces for countries that are allies of the U.S. during a time of war or conflict would qualify for a Georgia veteran’s license.
Feel free to contact me by email at gerald.greene@house.ga.gov, or at my office at 404-656-5105. You may also feel free to write to me at 206 Washington St. SW, 131 State Capitol, Atlanta, Ga. 30334.
