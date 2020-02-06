On Jan. 27, the General Assembly returned to the Gold Dome for the third week of the 2020 legislative session. The House convened on the House floor every day during the week to take up business, and we spent more time in our committees and subcommittees to carefully review proposed legislation and hear testimonies from area experts. By the end of our third week, my colleagues and I passed several House bills out of our respective committees that could soon be considered for a vote on the House floor.
The House Rural Development Council submitted several legislative recommendations that would continue to support communities and businesses in rural Georgia. The council’s recommendations include supporting our agriculture industry as well as expanding funding for rural broadband deployment and addressing mapping issues that currently overestimate the amount of broadband coverage across the state. The council also proposed solutions for providing adequate health care by creating tax incentives for rural physicians and developing a state-funded residency program to bring health care workers to rural areas.
My colleagues and I also observed International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Jan. 27, which marked the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp. This tribute in the State Capitol will serve as an important reminder that we should never forget the events of the Holocaust, and it will educate Georgia citizens to help ensure that such atrocities are never committed again.
The House adopted another resolution last week to dedicate a space in the State Capitol to our friend and colleague Jay Powell. The late Rep. Powell served as the chairman of the House Ways & Means Committee for several years before being named House Rules chairman. My colleagues and I adopted House Resolution 961, which will dedicate the House Ways & Means Committee’s conference room in honor and solemn memory of our friend.
On Jan. 30, Gov. Kemp signed the first major piece of legislation of the 2020 session. House Bill 276 allows the state to collect taxable revenue from marketplace facilitators whose online platforms or apps are used to sell goods or services. The new revenue will be collected from marketplace facilitators that collect in excess of $100,000 or more annually. This new law will go into effect on April 1 and will help level the playing field for small brick-and-mortar businesses that currently have sale taxes charged to their products.
I will continue to take up meaningful legislation in our committees and on the House floor in the coming weeks, so I encourage you to provide me with your input and thoughts on any proposed legislation that is important to you. Contact me by email at Gerald.greene@house.ga.gov, or at my office at (404) 656-5105. You also may write me at 206 Washington St. SW, 131 State Capitol, Atlanta Ga. 30334.
