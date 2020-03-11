The Georgia House of Representatives returned to the Gold Dome for the eighth week of the 2020 legislative session on March 2. The House was in session for four days last week, and we passed more than 40 bills and resolutions on the House floor.
We kicked off the week by unanimously passing legislation to aid in the fight against human trafficking in Georgia. House Bill 823 would allow the Georgia Department of Driver Services to revoke a person’s commercial driver’s license and impose a lifetime CDL ban in Georgia for those who are convicted and knowingly used a commercial vehicle in the commission of a human trafficking crime, which includes trafficking an individual for labor servitude or sexual servitude.
We also passed two important pieces of legislation to protect our citizens from incurring unexpected medical costs. We passed House Bill 888, or the “Surprise Billing Consumer Act,” which would require insurance providers to pay for emergency medical services without need for any prior authorization and without any retrospective payment denial for medically necessary services, regardless of whether a health care provider giving emergency medical services is a participating provider or not. We also passed the “Surprise Bill Transparency Act,” HB 789, to increase awareness and provide a resource regarding insurance coverage for hospital-based specialty groups.
My colleagues and I passed House Bill 946 to create transparency for prescription drug prices and allow the state to better oversee pharmacy benefits managers (PBMs), which are third-party prescription drug administrators that pay for, reimburse and cover the cost of drugs, devices or pharmacy care on behalf of a health plan. HB 946 would safeguard citizens by ensuring that Georgia physicians are utilized in the development and management of the formularies that PBMs come up with.
We also unanimously passed House Bill 914 to support our military families and veterans as they make our state their home. This bill would streamline and expedite the professional licensing process for military spouses, as well as service members who are transitioning into the private sector, when they move to our state.
Before we finished week eight, we passed legislation to expand and improve Georgia’s hemp farming laws. House Bill 847 would allow any college or university in Georgia to operate a pilot hemp research program, and it would permit colleges and universities to engage third parties to assist in these research programs. The bill would also allow a licensed provider to provide or sell hemp to a Georgia college or university or to another provider who is not licensed in Georgia but is located in a state with a hemp regulation plan that is in accordance with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This legislation would build upon the Georgia Hemp Farming Act, which was enacted in 2019 and first established a hemp farming industry our state, and this follow-up measure would allow this new industry to thrive in Georgia.
Feel free to contact me by email, Gerald.greene@house.ga.gov, or at my office at (404) 656-5105. You may also write to me at 206 Washington St. SW, 131 State Capitol, Atlanta, Ga. 30334.
