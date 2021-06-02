Like we do each year, Americans all over the country celebrated Memorial Day on Monday, many with cookouts and pool parties and time with family and friends. All too often, these celebrations do not include honoring the memory and sacrifice of brave women and men who have lost their lives in defense of our country.
Last year’s festivities were very different for many of us, with friends and family perhaps not feeling as comfortable gathering as they had in years past. As Georgians began to move forward after facing a challenging prior 18 months, I am sure that most events this year were much closer to normal as people look forward to the coming summer.
Memorial Day has been celebrated, in some form, since right after the Civil War. Originally called “Decoration Day,” communities across the country honored fallen soldiers lost in the Civil War by decorating their graves with flowers and flags. The tradition continued, and after World War I, it was expanded to include those lost in all American wars.
A little-known element of Memorial Day is the National Moment of Remembrance. Held annually at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day, the National Moment of Remembrance encourages all Americans to pause wherever they are to honor the memory and legacy of those who lost their lives serving their nation. I hope we all took the time to say a prayer for the families of those who have lost their lives and for those currently serving and those who find other ways to protect and serve our communities and us: police officers, other first responders, and medical professionals of all kinds. The past 18 months have been uniquely challenging for everyone, but perhaps none more so than than these groups.
I ask everyone to always keep the words of President John F. Kennedy in mind: “As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words but to live by them.” To best show our appreciation for those who have made the ultimate sacrifice, we should seek to uphold the values for which their lives were cut short. Honoring the values that make our country unique and sharing those with future generations is the most significant way to respect the memories of those we have lost. They have allowed us to live in a peaceful and free society, and we should always honor their sacrifices.
Another vital way to honor the memories of those we have lost is to honor those who have served our country with honor and remain with us.
I am sure you all look forward to sending more time with your family and friends this summer. Although session is over for the year, please do not hesitate to call (404 656-9210) or email me at gerald.greene@house.ga.gov to share your thoughts and concerns. It is an honor to represent you in the General Assembly.
