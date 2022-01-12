Monday marked the beginning of the 2022 legislative session and my 39th year of service to you and the great state of Georgia.
A very early 8:30 a.m. start time began the day, as many members started their journey to Indianapolis to watch our University of Georgia Bulldogs bring home a national championship trophy.
Gov. Brian Kemp will outline his legislative agenda and report on the status of Georgia when he presents his “State of the State” address on Thursday. During the governor’s speech, we will learn of his priorities for our state and the direction we may need to take concerning budgetary issues. Historically, the week of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is spent on budgetary meetings at the Capitol.
Our state Capitol is open to the public daily, but the House Chamber admittance protocol is limited to members, staff, and essential personnel. The COVID-19 virus continues to impact our state government, but we must make every reasonable effort to continue operations.
We are only at the start of the legislative session and year. I hope to keep you updated on things that are happening in Atlanta and at home. It is truly an honor to work for you and this great state.
As always, if you have any feedback, do not hesitate to call (404) 656-9210, or email me at gerald.greene@house.ga.gov to share your thoughts and concerns.
