Feb. 8 marked the start of the fifth week of the 2021 legislative session. During this busy week, the House Rules Committee began holding regular meetings each day, and as a result, my colleagues and I voted on several bills on the House floor. By the end of the week, we completed legislative day 16 and are moving closer to the halfway point of the 40-day session.
The House voted on House Bill 112 at the beginning of the week. The Georgia COVID-19 Pandemic Business Safety Act was enacted early into the pandemic to provide certain immunities from liability claims regarding COVID-19 for health care facilities, health care providers, businesses or individuals. The legislature first passed the Georgia COVID-19 Pandemic Business Safety Act, or Senate Bill 359, when we returned to the Capitol last June after the stay-at-home order, not knowing then that the pandemic would continue through 2021. Originally set to expire in July, HB 112 would extend these protections until July 14, 2022, and the bill will now undergo consideration in the Senate.
The Amended Fiscal Year 2021 budget, or House Bill 80, also received final passage this week. The final version of the AFY 2021 budget is based on a revenue estimate of $26.56 billion. With this increase in new revenue, the General Assembly allocated funds to high-priority needs like health and education. This new funding will support the Department of Public Health and boost funding for high-demand public health grants due to COVID-19. HB 80 also restores 60 percent of funding for K-12 education, and gives Georgia teachers and other school workers a $1,000 pay raise this year.
To address a more than 90 percent turnover rate, correctional officers also will receive this bonus in addition to a 10 percent salary increase that is included in this budget. This will provide funds to help state agencies, colleges and universities, and local school systems as they respond to the pandemic. Since the pandemic began almost a year ago, our state employees have worked tirelessly to continue to provide state services that every Georgian benefits from, and this bonus is a way to thank them for their dedication.
Further, Gov. Brian Kemp, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, House Speaker David Ralston and other members of House and Senate leadership gathered this week to announce that 57,159 state employees who earn less than $80,000 will receive a one-time bonus of $1,000 during the current fiscal year. Correctional officers also will receive this bonus in addition to a 10 percent salary increase that is included in this budget. Additionally announced was the expansion of rural broadband service across 18 counties in Middle Georgia this week through a new Electric Membership Cooperation partnership.
Officials reported that Central Georgia EMC and Southern Rivers Energy will join forces with Conexon, a full-service fiber broadband provider, to provide high-speed internet to 80,000 homes and businesses that are EMC members within the next four years, beginning as early as June 2021.
My colleagues and I will return for another eventful week under the Gold Dome after a Presidents Day break. As bills continue to make their way through the legislative process, I invite you to contact me with any questions or concerns you have regarding potential policies that may impact our district. I hope to hear from you this legislative session. You may reach my House office at (404) 656-9210 or you can email me directly at Gerald.Greene@house.ga.gov.
As always, thank you for allowing me to serve as your state representative for House District 151.
