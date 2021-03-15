March 8 marked Legislative Day 28, or “Crossover Day,” and the beginning of the ninth week of the 2021 legislative session. Crossover Day is a crucial deadline for the House and Senate, as this is the last day for bills to pass out of the legislative chamber from which they originated in order to remain eligible to be signed into law this year. As a result, Crossover Day was one of the longest days of this session, and before the week was over, we passed more than 70 pieces of legislation, including several measures to protect Georgians from heinous crimes.
House members from across the aisle came together this week to unanimously pass House Bill 479, which would repeal Georgia’s antiquated citizen’s arrest law. In addition to repealing citizen’s arrest, HB 479 would clarify certain instances in which law enforcement officers may make arrests outside of their jurisdiction, as well as establish instances when certain private citizens may detain individuals. HB 479 would prohibit any use of force that is intended or likely to cause great bodily harm or death.
Unfortunately, Georgia’s citizen’s arrest law has been weaponized to defend the unjust deaths of Georgians, including Ahmaud Arbery, who was killed by private citizens while jogging in a coastal Georgia neighborhood in February 2020. If HB 479 is enacted into law, Georgia would be the first state to repeal its citizen’s arrest law, and this historic bill would honor the life and legacy of this young man as it protects against future unjust deaths.
The House also passed House Bill 290, the “Patient and Resident Representation and Visitation Act,” in an effort to protect visitation rights for authorized legal representatives of patients or residents in hospitals and long-term care facilities, which has been an issue for families throughout the pandemic. Hospitals and long-term care facilities would be prohibited from implementing policies that deny in-person physical contact with a designated legal representative for at least one hour per day during any hospitalization, treatment or residence that lasts longer than 12 hours. If a treatment lasts longer than 24 hours, residents could have in-person visitations with at least two legal representatives or essential caregivers for at least two consecutive hours each day. However, HB 290 would allow hospitals and long-term care facilities to establish reasonable safety requirements that also would be posted on the facility’s website.
House Bill 567 would authorize the Georgia Department of Public Health to create a newborn screening system to help prevent serious illness, severe physical or developmental disabilities, as well as death caused by inherited metabolic and genetic disorders in newborns. Currently, Georgia screens babies for about 33 diseases, and these screenings help detect these diseases in approximately 400 babies each year. Early screening for these diseases helps prevent lifelong disabilities, and even death, and with HB 567, we could ensure that more newborns have access to these important and life-saving screenings.
After Crossover Day, House committees began considering legislation that was passed by the Senate. As we spend the remainder of the session meeting in our respective committees and on the House floor to consider Senate bills, I encourage you to contact me regarding bills that may be up for consideration during these final weeks of the session. You can reach me at my capitol office at (404) 656-9210, or via email at Gerald.Greene@house.ga.gov.
As always, thank you for allowing me to serve as your representative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.