There are two exciting pieces of news out of Atlanta this week.
On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced that up to $1.5 billion in Coronavirus Relief Funds from the CARES Act would be allocated to repay borrowing for the Georgia Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund. This repayment will prevent a massive increase in state and federal unemployment taxes, which is vital to the future of Georgia small businesses. This amount is based on an estimate by the Georgia Department of Labor to respond to the impact of COVID-19 on Georgia’s labor force. This allocation will save the average Georgia employer $350 per employee.
This transfer will prevent what would likely have increased unemployment tax rates for Georgia employers to at least triple the current rates. In addition to this allocation, Kemp has committed up to $400 million of the Coronavirus Relief Funds for FEMA grants, Georgia National Guard expenses, continued hospital staffing increases, and state COVID-19 response expenses. Previously, the governor has allocated $113 million of CARES Act funds to Georgia nursing homes, $105 million in GEERS funds to support student connectivity and education, and $371 million in direct support to local governments for COVID-19-related expenses. These investments in our communities will be felt by all Georgians, from those on the front lines to those who are at higher risk for COVID-19 to those who own small businesses across the state.
In other positive news, Kemp announced on Thursday that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has approved Georgia’s submitted health care plan. This plan, called Georgia Pathways and Access, will provide access to health insurance for hundreds of thousands of Georgians for the first time and reduces costs for millions of Georgians statewide. Additionally, this plan will lower the uninsured rate in our state, providing access to preventative health care for many who currently do not have that benefit. This new program will increase competition in the insurance marketplace, lower insurance rates, and improve Georgians’ experience when shopping for an insurance plan. CMS has completed its review of Georgia’s 1332 waiver request (Georgia Access) and is working with the state and federal partners to finalize the terms and conditions for approval.
I was proud to vote for Senate Bill 106, the “Patients First Act,” during the 2019 session. Sponsored in the House by Rep. Jodi Lott, an RN from Augusta, the Patients First Act authorized the Georgia Department of Community Health to submit a waiver request to the United States Department of Health and Human Services Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services by June 30, 2021. SB 106 also authorizes Gov. Kemp to submit a Section 1332 innovation waiver proposal, or multiple thereof, to the United States Secretaries of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Treasury by Dec. 31, 2021. Significant legislation such as SB 106 demonstrates the commitment of the Georgia House Republican Caucus to expand access to quality health care across the state.
Thank you all for allowing me to represent Georgia House District 151. It is truly an honor to work for you and this great state. If you have any questions, do not hesitate to call at (404) 656-5105.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.