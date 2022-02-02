Last week at the Gold Dome, my colleagues and I worked through Legislative Day 8 of our 40-day session. The House Appropriation Subcommittees started reviewing budget specifics and House committees continued work on non-budgetary legislation. The House and Senate agreed to a calendar detailing the legislative session’s schedule and set an end-date of April 4.
What I am most excited to share this week is the unveiling of House legislation that aims to overhaul mental health care in Georgia. Led by House Speaker David Ralston and House leadership, the “Mental Health Parity Act” provides comprehensive reform on everything from increasing access to care, strengthening work force development, enhancing the accountability of insurance companies, and improving resources for front-line responders. We believe that investment in the medical, behavioral, and mental health of the citizens of our state will lead to significant benefits in every community in Georgia.
This important House legislation increases access to care by expanding the list of mental health providers that are covered by insurance, and it will require insurers to cover certain mental health services. The bill increases funding, options and providers for mental health coverage for all ages. It will further augment work force development by adding services to rural Georgia and underserved communities. Heightened transparency and accountability of the insurance companies will serve to better protect consumers and patients. Insurers will be subjected to more reporting and disclosure requirements, which will ensure better information for consumers and patients as well as compliance with federal and state law and other guidelines.
Front-line responders will benefit from additional tools and resources, including diversion opportunities and pathways for nonviolent offenders.
I am truly excited about the work we are doing this session, and it is my honor to serve you in the General Assembly. I am always pleased to assist you in any way I can. You can always watch the session proceedings and various committee hearings at https://www.legis.ga.gov/house. As we engage in the 2022 session, please do not hesitate to call me at (404) 656-9210 or email me at gerald.greene@house.ga.gov.
