As we approach the holiday season, I know that many of you are looking forward to spending more time with family and friends. I am excited about time spent with family. Across Georgia, many families are not sure what they will find on Christmas morning. Each year, I look for opportunities to share with those in the community who may need a helping hand.
The more than 8,000 foster children in our state are not always as certain about whether they will receive Christmas presents. The Georgia Division of Family and Children Services has partnered with Clark Howard and WSB Radio for three decades to ensure that every Georgia foster child has at least one gift on Christmas Day. In past years, shoppers have participated in live shopping events around the state, but everyone has the opportunity to participate online this year.
This year’s efforts have been extraordinarily successful, reaching their goal of providing a gift for every foster child in Georgia. The work has already begun for next year, and if you would like to make a donation, you can visit www.ClarksChristmasKids.com.
Undoubtedly, there are many ways to support others in our community with love during the Christmas season. This is just an idea to spark your giving spirit. As always, if you have any feedback, do not hesitate to call (404) 656-9210), or email me at gerald.greene@house.ga.gov to share your thoughts and concerns.
