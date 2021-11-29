...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EST /11 PM CST/ TONIGHT
TO 8 AM EST /7 AM CST/ TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Low temperatures of 27 to 32 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and the Big Bend and Panhandle of Florida.
* WHEN...From midnight EST /11 PM CST/ tonight to 8 AM EST /7 AM
CST/ Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
My colleagues and I convened for the final day of the 2021 special legislative session on Nov. 22. The last day of a legislative session is commonly referred to as “sine die,” which is a Latin term meaning “without assigning a day for further meeting.” On this sine die, the Georgia House of Representatives voted on one bill before adjourning the special session.
The House Legislative & Congressional Reapportionment Committee held a public hearing over the weekend and approved Senate Bill 2EX, which would update the map for Georgia’s 14 congressional districts. After being schedule for a vote on the House floor Monday morning, the Georgia House of Representatives passed SB 2EX, and the bill will now head to the governor for his signature. SB 2EX is the last piece of legislation that the General Assembly needed to pass to complete this special session, and as such, the House adjourned the special session shortly after the bill’s passage.
All legislation related to the redistricting process that passed in the House and Senate has been sent to the governor to be signed into law. If the bills for the legislative and congressional maps are signed into law, they will be implemented by election officials for the next election cycle in November 2022. Interested persons can view the new legislative and congressional district maps on the nonpartisan Legislative and Congressional Reapportionment Office’s website under the “Proposed Plans” section.
I will be returning to our district for the holiday season to spend time with my family ahead of the 2022 regular legislative session, which will begin on Jan. 10. During this time back at home, I will also be looking ahead to the regular session, so I encourage you to contact me regarding legislative issues that are important to you, your family and our community. You can reach my Capitol office at (404) 656-9210 or gerald.greene@house.ga.gov.
I hope you and your family have a safe and happy holiday season. As always, thank you for allowing me to serve as your representative for House District 151.
