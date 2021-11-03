I recently shared with you the enormous impact of the Port of Savannah on our state’s economy. The port is the first stop for all manner of goods that move swiftly across our state — and the nation. The port is also the last stop for all kinds of goods produced in our state and other states and transported around the world. Georgia’s network of rails plays a large part in moving these goods efficiently, but we also rely heavily on our commercial truck drivers.
As I have spoken with commercial trucking companies across the state, from logging companies to container trucking companies, I consistently hear that they are looking for more drivers and having difficulty finding them. These companies offer substantial bonuses and great benefits but face challenges attracting the employees they so desperately need. They are having difficulty attracting these drivers partially because many Georgians have no idea these jobs are available or are confused about what may be required.
One of the requirements to apply for most of these jobs is a commercial driver’s license (CDL). Although it may seem intimidating, the commercial driver’s license process is relatively straightforward, and some companies may even be willing to assist in the process. To apply for a CDL in Georgia, a person must first receive a commercial driver’s permit (CDP).
To qualify for a commercial driver’s permit, an individual must be at least 18 years old. Applicants who are older than 18 but under age 21 will be permitted to drive only within the state of Georgia (intrastate), but once they turn 21, they can request to have the Georgia only restriction removed.
To receive a CDP, an individual must have a valid regular Georgia driver’s license and pass a written test.
After receiving a CDP, a driver seeking a CDL must hold the CDP for 14 days before applying for a CDL. While a driver holds a CDP, the driver cannot drive a commercial vehicle alone and must be accompanied by a driver with the necessary CDL to drive the commercial vehicle. CDL applicants will be required to pass an on-the-road examination and a written examination.
Some military service members also qualify to apply for a CDL without taking the road test. Active duty or military service members may qualify for the road test waiver if they meet two requirements. First, they must have been honorably discharged within one year or less. Second, they must have experience operating a commercial motor vehicle of the same class and type for at least two years immediately preceding their honorable discharge from the military.
Persons interested in applying for a CDP or CDL should visit the Georgia Department of Driver Services for additional information.
As we head into the 2022 session in January, I look forward to finding additional solutions to support the Port of Savannah and the hard-working Georgians who deliver the goods that we rely on for our daily lives. As always, please do not hesitate to call (404) 656-9210 or email me at gerald.greene@house.ga.gov to share your thoughts and concerns. It is an honor to represent you in the General Assembly, and I look forward to seeing you soon.
