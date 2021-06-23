In the legislature, we often utilize study committees to take in-depth looks into issues that impact our state. The House Rural Development Council Study Committee focuses on the challenges of rural Georgia communities and legislative opportunities to support those communities.
This year we also passed legislation establishing both House study committees and joint study committees made up of House and Senate members. Speaker David Ralston also authorized the creation of two House working groups. House Resolution 185 reauthorized the House Rural Development Council to continue its important work, studying factors that improve rural communities’ economic outcomes — including education, health care, infrastructure, and existing industries. Chairman Rick Jasperse from Jasper and Chairman Sam Watson from Moultrie will serve as co-chairs of the HRDC.
House Resolution 52 established the House Study Committee on Childhood Lead Exposure. Chairman Katie Dempsey from Rome will chair this committee. Under federal guidelines, a child is considered to have been poisoned by lead when lead in the child’s blood is equal to or greater than five micrograms of lead per deciliter of blood. If a child’s lead level is that high, the child should receive treatment for the exposure, reducing its effects. In Georgia, however, children must be exposed to significantly more lead before a child is considered exposed. Because of the wide gap between Georgia’s standards and federal standards, there may be a large group of children who are not being appropriately diagnosed and treated as having been exposed to lead.
Dempsey’s committee will study the effects of lead exposure and make recommendations on how the state can effectively prevent adverse outcomes. A joint study committee, made up of House and Senate members, was also instituted this year: the Joint Study Committee on Airport Infrastructure & Improvements. The House co-chair will be Jasperse, who also chairs the House Transportation Committee. This joint study committee is charged with creating a comprehensive strategic business plan to develop state-wide infrastructure for airports in Georgia. This committee also will determine the best course of action for funding and policy development for airports across our state to ensure that we will see continued growth and support in this industry.
Coordination and efficiency among Georgia’s air service providers and the aviation industry are hugely important as well, and the committee will emphasize this in its work.
Finally, the speaker authorized the creation of the House Working Group on Rising Costs of Construction Materials. Rep. Marcus Wiedower from Athens will chair this committee. The working group will study why the costs of construction materials are increasing so rapidly and whether there is anything that we can do to alleviate the burden on Georgians.
As always, please do not hesitate to call (404-656-9210) or email me at gerald.greene@house.ga.gov to share your thoughts and concerns. It is an honor to represent you in the General Assembly, and I look forward to seeing you soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.