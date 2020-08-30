This week I received some noteworthy updates from Atlanta and from across the state, and I’d like to share them with you. I hope this information is beneficial and finds each of you safe and healthy.
Recently Gov. Brian Kemp applied for a grant from the lost wages assistance program, a plan put in place by the president of the United States to extend enhanced federal unemployment benefits.
In exciting news for the people of Georgia, the Federal Emergency Management Agency approved the application. The Georgia Department of Labor will provide a $300 supplement to eligible Georgians who receive benefits from Georgia’s state and federal unemployment insurance programs. The Department of Labor will begin applying the benefits to eligible Georgians starting this month. Individuals who are qualified for this supplement do not need to contact the DOL or reapply to receive it.
In all of my correspondences with the citizens of the district, I continue to stress the importance of the census. Participation in the census is vital for our state and local communities. Unfortunately, Georgia is far behind most of our neighbors in participation. Our current participation is only 59.9%, while the national rate is 64.5%. Our district is much lower than Georgia’s overall percentage.
The census results determine the allocation of federal funds to our state and provide vital information for state planning for education and safety needs to our communities.
Significantly, the census also determines political representation at the state and federal level. The census is a major factor in deciding where district lines are drawn to ensure that all Georgians are represented in their local communities, Atlanta and Washington, D.C. Currently our counties in the district are lagging far behind in the participation of the count for the census. We must do better to ensure an accurate count in each county or our counties lose dollars for many areas across the district.
The state of Georgia has a new absentee ballot request option. The secretary of state‘s office recently unveiled an online absentee ballot request website to quickly request an absentee ballot from your county board of elections. You will need your full name, your birthday, your driver’s license number, and your county of residence to request an absentee ballot. Once you submit your application, you will receive an email confirmation of your request, and your local county board of elections will mail you an absentee ballot.
Thank you for allowing me to represent Georgia House District 151. It is truly an honor to work for you in this great state. If you have any feedback, do not hesitate to call (404) 656-5105 or email me at gerald.greene@house.ga.gov. I hope these updates are helpful to you.
