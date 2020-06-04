It has been a very trying week for America. My heart goes out to the George Floyd and Amaud Arbery families, and all the others that have been affected by the riots in our cities. I am haunted by the words that Communist leaders made about our country years ago. The leaders stated that our democracy would fall from within our own country. We cannot let that happen to our homeland. We can right those wrongs and strengthen our resolve to all mankind.

Sunday morning at church service, I heard a song that spoke to me and to all America. The lovely voice echoed a message that encouraged America to put “In God We Trust” back in our lives. This is a message that we need to hear throughout the land.

Franklin Graham stated that scripture tells us, “Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.” We can come together to right a wrong and bring peace to our torn nation. We must listen to all and be inclusive to the needs of all citizens.

I am one of the sponsors of the hate crime bill that passed the House of Representatives and now is in a state Senate committee. Speaker of the House David Ralston has called on the Senate to pass this legislation without delay. I am pleading with the Senate members to act in a responsible manner and take up this legislation when the suspended session starts in mid-June.

Our plates will be full as we return to the capitol to pass a responsible budget. It will be hard for some of our agencies to take a 14% cut without dealing severe blows to many worthwhile programs. I do not want our teachers furloughed, and I will oppose cutting their salaries as has been suggested.

Our students’ education must not suffer either as we make cuts to the education budget. Rural lawmakers have pushed hard for years to build broadband throughout our area. It is now obvious from the crisis that our students are at a disadvantage when it comes to homes without strong computer connectivity. Windstream has stepped up to help the rural areas meet that need, and we must help them from the state.

This is not the first time that Georgia legislators have been faced with making important decisions amid an ongoing crisis. In the 2008 recession, heavy cuts had to be made, and it took several years for a recovery to take place in the state. Our economy at this time should be strong enough to rebound if things continue to evolve in the right way in a much shorter period of time. Gov. Kemp made the right decision to open Georgia up and put people back to work. His message of meeting the needs in a crisis has shown his leadership abilities. It is time now for all Georgians to rally and seek a course of working together for the common good. We will rise with your help.

I appreciate your input and feedback and encourage you to be positive. I encourage you to remember that Psalms 23:4 says “Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.” You can always reach me by phone at (404) 656-5105 or by email at Gerald.greene@house.ga.gov.

As always, thank you for allowing me to serve as your state representative.