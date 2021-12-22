This past Saturday, I read about the Wreaths Across America ceremony at our national cemetery in Arlington, Va. The National Wreaths Across America Day takes place every year in December with the goal of laying a wreath on each United States veteran’s grave. Wreaths Across America is a national organization with the mission to “Remember, Honor, and Teach.”
These efforts began in 1992 when the owner of Worcester Wreaths donated wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery to be laid on veterans’ graves throughout the cemetery. The donations of wreaths continued to grow throughout the years until 2007, the year that Wreaths Across America was founded. Since then, the mission has continued to grow.
WAA now coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery and more than 2,500 locations across all 50 states and around the world. If you would like to support WAA through your time or a financial contribution, you can find more information and how to provide both financial and volunteer support at www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org.
Each fall, we celebrate Veterans Day, and each spring, we have Memorial Day, but the holidays are a time that military service can be particularly difficult. Whether a member of our armed forces is on active duty far from family and home or has been stationed in a location that makes it difficult to see extended families and friends, they deserve our thoughts, prayers, and support each and every day of the year, especially at Christmas.
On top of the possibility of a loved one being stationed far from home, many families will be missing a family member who made the ultimate sacrifice. That is why I was so proud to support Wreaths Across America — to take a moment from the busy-ness of the holiday season and everyday life to honor those who served our country.
Thank you to each and every member of the armed forces and their family and friends who support them. As we finish up 2021, I hope that you all will find comfort and joy in the part of the Christmas story that always brings a smile to my face and hope to my heart: “And the angel said unto them, ‘Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord. And this shall be a sign unto you; Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger.’ And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying, ‘Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, goodwill toward men.’”
I hope that you and your family have a Merry Christmas, and I look forward to continuing to serve you all in the new year. May we all celebrate the good tidings of great joy that the birth of Christ brings to us this holiday season. I wish you all the merriest of Christmases and hope you enjoy time with family and friends.
As always, if you have any feedback, do not hesitate to call (404) 656-9210 or email me at gerald.greene@house.ga.gov to share your thoughts and concerns.
