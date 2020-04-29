A recent letter to the editor suggested if you do not need the stimulus money, send it back to the government. A better suggestion would be give it to a worthwhile organization like your church or The Albany Rescue Mission. Their administration cost is so much lower than the bureaucracy in Washington.
If you want to know the administrative cost of any charity, go to "give.org." Too bad the government in Washington does not have a website for the administrative cost of every program they spend "your" money on.
Thomas Borst
Albany
