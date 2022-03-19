OCILLA -- Blood donors are encouraged to join OneBlood and the Ocilla Chamber of Commerce for the annual Glenn Roberts Memorial Blood Drive on April 1. Donors can be a superhero and get on the Big Red Buses to save lives. Blood donations are needed every day, and volunteers could profoundly help a hospital patient, possibly saving lives by donating blood.
Ocilla businessman Glenn Roberts, a 1977 graduate of Irwin County High School and an avid hunter and fisherman, passed away on June 4, 2016. In his battle against cancer, he needed many transfusions of blood and platelets. The annual Glenn Roberts Memorial Blood Drive is being held in his honor to help give second chances to other patients and their families in the community.
The drive will be conducted from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at Dill's Ace Hardware, 352 Fitzgerald Highway in Ocilla. For information or to make an appointment, interested persons can call (229) 468-9114 or email irwinchamber@windstream.net.
Donors can receive a Glenn Roberts Memorial T-shirt, a $20 eGift card, a wellness check-up of blood pressure, pulse, temperature and iron count, including a cholesterol screening.
Generally healthy people age 16 or older who weigh at least 110 pounds can donate blood. Photo ID is required. All OneBlood staff are required to wear masks. Blood donors are required to wear masks, regardless of their vaccination status. Masks will be provided if a donor does not have one.
Every donor receives a mini-physical that includes a temperature check to ensure donors are healthy and well on the day of donation. Only people who are healthy are eligible to donate blood.
