Goodwill to host multi-employer job fair at Albany Career Center

ALBANY — Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers Inc. is hosting a multi-employer job fair in Albany on Oct. 15, where hundreds of positions will be available from some of the region’s top employers.
Industries represented range from retail to production to corrections officers. Top employers from a variety of industries will be in attendance including Tara Foods, Old Navy, Manpower, Englewood Home Health, Aladdin Foods, McDonald’s and Crisp County Department of Justice.
The event is free and open to the public. The career center is located at 2015 N. Slappey Blvd., and the job fair is slated for 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
Job seekers should come dressed for success and ready to interview with multiple copies of their resume in-hand. Individuals are also encouraged to visit a Goodwill career center and take advantage of free career readiness classes that include resume building, interview skills and many other skills workshops.
For more information contact the career center at (229) 317-0970.