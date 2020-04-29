ATLANTA — On Wednesday, nearly 13,000 new tests were reported to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s website, recording the largest single day in new tests reported since the coronavirus pandemic began.

“Two weeks ago, I told Georgians we were not testing enough in our state and that we would make every effort to boost testing capacity,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “It is clear we are making significant progress. We have dramatically increased the number of testing sites with 49 now available across the state in partnership with our university system, the private sector, local public health officials, and nine additional Georgia Guard testing sites. We are pushing our testing capacity to the max.

“Yesterday I asked all Georgians who are experiencing symptoms to schedule an appointment to get tested. We have the sites, the physicians, and the tests. We just need more Georgians to participate.”

To get a free screening, Georgians with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 can download the Augusta University ExpressCare app at augustahealth.org, or call (706) 721-1852. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists the following symptoms for COVID-19:

— Cough

— Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

— Fever

— Chills

— Repeated shaking with chills

— Muscle pain

— Headache

— Sore throat

— New loss of taste or smell

Asymptomatic Georgians who are medical workers, first responders, law enforcement, or residents or staff of a long-term care facility can call their local health department to schedule a free COVID-19 test. Find a nearby test site here or see below for a list of Georgia National Guard testing sites in southwest Georgia.

--

Colquitt Regional Medical Center

3131 S. Main St., Moultrie

Monday-Sunday (8 a.m.-noon)

--

Albany Civic Center

100 W. Oglethorpe Blvd.

Monday-Sunday (2-6 p.m.)