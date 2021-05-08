ATLANTA -- Gov. Brian Kemp has signed several bills to protect Georgia children, expand school choice, and strengthen families in the Peach State, the governor's office announced.
"Georgia is proudly pro-life and pro-family," Kemp said during signing ceremonies. "On the National Day of Prayer, I was proud to sign several bills which protect children with disabilities on organ transplant lists from discrimination, allow homeschool students to participate in public school sports, and grow scholarship opportunities for children with special needs. As governor, I will always fight to protect life, and ensure Georgia remains the best state to live, work and raise a family."
Kemp signed House Bills 128 and 606, as well as Senate Bills 42, 47 and 246 during the ceremony.
