ALBANY -- The first resident at Graceway Recovery Residence in Albany began her transformation from addiction to freedom on Aug. 15, 2003.
Officials with the women's recovery center, past residents of Graceway and the community celebrated that 19-year anniversary recently.
"We are celebrating not just GraceWay's anniversary, but all of the women who have come to GraceWay over the last 19 years, their families, our local community support, the staff, loyal donors, and all of the residents that will enter through our door in the future," Graceway officials noted in a news release announcing the anniversary celebration. "GraceWay Recovery Residence continues to be dedicated to providing women with the environment, tools and employment needed to achieve and maintain long-term sobriety, just as it was when the first resident was welcomed in.
"Today marks 19 years of being a part of the miraculous transformation of mind, body and soul healing in the lives of the women, and their families, who entrusted GraceWay to help them break free from the bondage of addiction and step into the freedom that they desire and deserve."
GraceWay is partnered with The Bread House & Granary, and those who are local to Albany and have eaten at this restaurant are familiar with the warm atmosphere The Bread House offers, the smiling faces and gentle spirits of its staff, the smell of freshly baked cookies, breads, and the aroma of all the delicious food that their chef is whipping up in the kitchen.
The Bread House is an organization filled with productivity, inspiration, integrity, perseverance, and most of all, healing, and is also where the residents of GraceWay begin their journey into the work force. Some of The Bread House employees are in the GraceWay program, and some are not ... but you would never know who is or isn't because the women of GraceWay are survivors, filled with hope and a fierce determination to step out of the past and into who they were created to be.
The Bread House plays a vital role in the lives of the women at GraceWay. It offers, truly and wholeheartedly, "nutrition with a mission."
"To all of our amazing supporters, thank you for believing in and accepting all of us as we are, with our virtues and defects," GraceWay officials said..
