gray tv.jpg

Gray Television Inc. recently announced strong financial results for the second quarter that ended June 30, including a 231% increase in net income attributable to common stockholders, compared to the second quarter of 2021.

 Special Photo

ATLANTA -- Gray Television Inc. recently announced strong financial results for the second quarter that ended June 30, including a 231% increase in net income attributable to common stockholders, compared to the second quarter of 2021.

Overall, the second quarter of 2022 produced record results, including $868 million in total revenue, due to the combination of recent acquisitions, added scale, increasingly efficient integrated operations, and the “on-year” of the two-year political advertising cycle. Company officials said they anticipate continued strong financial results for the remainder of the year, especially political advertising revenue.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.