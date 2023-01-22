TIFTON -- Attendees now will be able to fine-tune their farming operations with information gained at the 46th annual Georgia Peanut Farm Show and Conference at the University of Georgia Tifton Campus Conference Center. The show was sponsored by the Georgia Peanut Commission.
The one-day show offered farmers a chance to view the products and services of 100 exhibitors and education opportunities. The University of Georgia Peanut Team presented an educational peanut production seminar focusing on the impact of weather on peanut growth and development, disease management, challenges in fertility and peanut sustainability. An industry seed seminar that highlighted peanut varieties available for 2023 also was held.
The Georgia Peanut Commission installed its seventh recipient into the Georgia Peanut Hall of Fame by inducting Sonny Perdue, current chancellor of the University System of Georgia. Prior to becoming chancellor, Perdue was the 31st Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture from 2017 to 2021. He also served two terms as the governor of Georgia, from 2003 to 2011, and was a member of the Georgia Senate from 1991 to 2001, where he chaired the Senate Higher Education Committee and eventually became Senate President Pro Tem.
Additionally, the Georgia Peanut Commission presented awards to individuals and businesses for their service to the peanut industry and promotion of peanuts across the United States. Award recipients included Distinguished Service Award – Gary Black, former Georgia Agriculture Commissioner; Research and Education Award – Calvin Perry, retired superintendent of the University of Georgia’s C.M. Stripling Irrigation Research Park and the University of Georgia Peanut Team; Innovator Award -- William D. Branch, peanut breeder at the University of Georgia; Promotion Award -- Bob Parker, president of the National Peanut Board; Media Award – Peanut Farm Market News; and the Georgia Peanut Special Award -- Darlene Cowart, vice president of Food Safety and Quality with Birdsong Peanuts.
The Outstanding Georgia Young Peanut Farmer Award, sponsored by the Georgia Peanut Commission and BASF, was presented to Adam Curles of Camilla. The award is presented to one Georgia peanut farmer based upon the applicant’s overall farm operation, environmental and stewardship practices, and leadership and community service activities. Curles, a fifth-generation farmer, grows peanuts, cotton and corn.
In addition to the Outstanding Georgia Young Peanut Farmer Award, the Georgia Peanut Commission and Agri Supply presented the Outstanding Georgia Peanut Farmers of the Year Award to individuals representing each of the commission’s five districts. Winners included District 1 – Elmo Harrison, Whigham; District 2 – Armond Morris, Tifton; District 3 – Lamar Black, Millen; District 4 – Barry Martin, Hawkinsville; and District 5 – Jack Miller, Leslie. These farmers received a sign to display at their farm and gift cards from Agri Supply and the Georgia Peanut Commission.
At the close of the day, the presentation of the Grand Door Prize donated by Kelley Manufacturing Co. was presented to Cole Godowns of Louisville. Godowns received one season’s use of a new KMC peanut combine and the option of purchasing the combine from a KMC dealer with $15,000 off the list price at the end of the 2023 season, as well as a cash prize.
Amadas Industries also provided the Grower Door Prize to Austin Griffin of Ocilla and Gary Paulk of Wray. Griffin received a customized Grizzly cooler and a certificate toward the purchase of a new Amadas self-propelled peanut combine, pull-type peanut combine, peanut digger or peanut dump cart. Paulk received a customized Grizzly cooler and a certificate for Amadas parts.
For additional information about the Georgia Peanut Farm Show and Conference, visit the Georgia Peanut Commission website at www.gapeanuts.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.