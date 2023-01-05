ALBANY -- E. Dewey Smith Jr., the senior pastor/teacher at House of Hope in Atlanta, will deliver the keynote address Jan. 16 as the H.E.A.R.T. Organization presents its 43rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Program Breakfast honoring the life and legacy of the slain civil rights leader.
The breakfast, which is free and open to the public, will be conducted at 7:30 a.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 901 S. Westover Blvd., in Albany. The celebration is held annually during the national King Day holiday.
"The goal of H.E.A.R.T. (Hands Extended Across Reaching Together) is to play a significant role in strengthening this community," organization President Anne “A.J.” Johnson said in a news release. "While we sponsor several projects, the cornerstone of our programs is 'Shoes from the HEART,' the provision of shoes for underprivileged children. With the community’s continued support, in December 2022 the organization donated 200 pairs of Under Armour and Adidas athletic shoes. Since 2009, over 6,700 children have received a quality pair of athletic shoes.
"H.E.A.R.T.’s motto is 'Everybody can be great … because anybody can serve. You only need a heart full of grace. A soul generated by love,' words attributed to Dr. Martin Luther King."
Entertainment at the King Breakfast will be provided by Bishop J. Nathan Paige and the MLK Community Mass Choir, a diverse 150-piece group. Choir rehearsals will be held on Jan. 9 and Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. both nights. Rehearsals will be conducted at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 115 Moultrie Road, in Albany.
Food for the breakfast will be prepared onsite by Mt. Zion Baptist Church culinary service.
H.E.A.R.T. started the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Breakfast in 1980 with a small group of concerned employees of the Albany Procter & Gamble plant. The group combined their efforts of keeping King's dream alive by recognizing the need for this great country and community to come together in true fellowship and love.
The annual event continues to unite the community and promote the need for social harmony by servicing those less fortunate. In 1989, Procter & Gamble Albany became the sole sponsor of the breakfast. The breakfast has since catapulted to occupying one of the largest facilities in Albany and commanding its own mass choir.