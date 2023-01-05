ALBANY -- E. Dewey Smith Jr., the senior pastor/teacher at House of Hope in Atlanta, will deliver the keynote address Jan. 16 as the H.E.A.R.T. Organization presents its 43rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Program Breakfast honoring the life and legacy of the slain civil rights leader.

The breakfast, which is free and open to the public, will be conducted at 7:30 a.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 901 S. Westover Blvd., in Albany. The celebration is held annually during the national King Day holiday. 

Tags