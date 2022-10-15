Flint River Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Scooter Courtney, right, and Construction Manager Mike Mobley are working tirelessly to get the new Habitat ReStore at 2620 Dawson Road ready to open.
The Flint River Habitat for Humanity ReStore on Dawson Road is expected to open for business "in the nexy week or two," according to Executive Director Scooter Courtney.
Since, by law, only 15% of merchandise in the Habitat for Humanity ReStore can be new merchandise, officials at the soon-to-open location are offering new bedding and linens.
Although much of the merchandise in the Habitat for Humanity ReStore is "gently used," some of the donated clothing still has the tags on it.
ALBANY — If anybody in Albany has the insights needed to navigate the business world, it’s Albany developer Milan Patel.
But as a member of the Flint River Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors, the owner of some of the most high-profile area businesses knows that the challenges that face a nonprofit, whose primary funding is dependent on the public’s generosity, is far different than those facing for-profit businesses.
“The model of the nonprofit, to say the least, is challenging,” Patel said Saturday. “It’s not the easiest thing in the world to ask someone for money when you’re not offering goods or services in return.
“There’s a tendency now of people donating to what’s ‘hot,’ so funding for nonprofits can definitely be inconsistent.”
With that in mind, Flint River Habitat for Humanity is preparing to offer something of a hybrid business model to southwest Georgians: a “Restore” that offers a mix of “gently used” and brand new donated clothing and house goods items that the agency hopes to use to fund the construction of an additional three houses each year.
“We offer everything but clothes in our location at 2815 Old Dawson Road — building materials, furniture, appliances, housewares,” Flint River Habitat Executive Director Scooter Courtney said Friday. “In the new store (at 2620 Dawson Road), we’ll have gently used and new donated clothing. When we open — we’re going through final inspections so it could be a week or two — we’ll offer clothes, hats, purses, ties, shoes, suits.
“Heck, we’ve got a pair of boots over there that retails for $500. With the addition of the ReStore, we’ll be like Goodwill.”
Except the money from sales in the Habitat stores do more than help pay the salaries of the six full-time employees — including store manager Shannon Rogers — added to the nonprofit’s payroll.
“One hundred percent of the money we raise in these stores is used to build houses,” Courtney said. “We have a couple of builds going on in Lee County right now, and we’ve been able to build around seven houses a year. But our goal now is to up that to 10 a year. We hope the additional money from sales in the ReStore will allow us to do that.”
Finding property that could be used for Habitat homes has long been an issue for the nonprofit, but the purchase of 60 lots through the Albany-Dougherty Land Bank three weeks ago has Courtney and Construction Manager Mike Mobley enthusiastic about plans to increase the number of homes built each year.
“Adding the ReStore is going to be awesome,” Mobley, who had 20 years of experience in the construction industry before joining Flint River Habitat five years ago, said. “It looks right now like it might be a week or a week and a half before we open up, but we’re excited about the possibilities this should open for Habitat.”
In addition to the recently acquired land, Courtney said, he and Habitat officials are working with officials at Phoebe Putney Health System in an effort to build on some of the property the health care system owns in the city.
“There are things we have to do to work that out, but that could be huge for us,” Courtney said. “It would be a great opportunity to help bring some modern housing to that district.”
Patel, who has through his own hard work, championed what he calls the “chase for the American Dream,” said Habitat offers that opportunity to others who might not have had such a chance.
“I think the aesthetics of this new store shows that this is an organization that’s stable, an organization that’s managed well,” the businessman said. “It’s also an opportunity for people in the community to buy for $2 or $4 something that retails for $20. They’re going to get quality products for quarters on the dollar.
“And then, with the money raised, Habitat will use it to help people have a shot at that American Dream. Owning a home is the epitome of that dream. That is the world’s ideal — you don’t hear of people chasing the Korean Dream, the Chinese Dream, the Russian Dream ... everyone is looking for that shot at the American Dream. Habitat allows them to do that.”
The new Habitat ReStore, when it opens, will be open Mondays-Saturdays from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
